Another hot and humid weekend is on the way across the region as high temperatures soar back into the low to mid 90s all weekend.
We’ll start the weekend with mostly sunny skies and sweltering temperatures. Our forecast highs will climb to near 94° for Saturday afternoon. Be sure to stay cool, hydrated, and take plenty of breaks if you plan on spending an extended time outdoors. If you’re not careful, the heat can catch up to you quickly.
Saturday night stays warm and muggy, with lows falling into the 70s.
Sunday will be another scorcher, and much more humid as well. Expect another day with sizzling temperatures as highs by Sunday afternoon climb into the low to mid 90s once again.
Once we factor in the humidity, our heat index could approach the triple digits. With that being said, it looks like showers and storms will develop and move into the area by Sunday afternoon and evening.
While it won’t be a washout, many areas could get in on some decent downpours. This could help temporarily cool things and give us some much-needed rain.
A few stray showers will continue into Sunday night before wrapping up by Monday morning.
We’ll have a much better start to the new work week with more comfortable temperatures and humidity levels settling into the region.
Highs on Monday will climb into the mid 80s with clearing skies. We’ll see another beautiful day on Tuesday, before heat builds back in by late week.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny & hot
HIGH: 94°
SUNDAY
Stray showers & storms
HIGH: 94°
