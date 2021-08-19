The heat returns! Highs near 90 degrees are likely this weekend as a heat wave really gets going into next week.
We’ll start out with muggy air in place Saturday morning, only allowing lows to get down into the lower 70s in most of Southern Indiana.
By Saturday afternoon scattered storms will pop on the radar, but keep in mind that the rain chance will be low.
That means there’s a better chance that you’ll stay dry through the day on Saturday rather than getting poured on. While the humidity will be fairly high, it won’t be high enough to drive heat index or “feels like” temperatures much above the 90-degree actual air temperature we’ll see for a high on Saturday.
Sunday looks to be the drier day of the weekend as the storm chance only tops out around 20%. Skies will be partly sunny through the second half of the weekend and high temperatures will soar into the lower 90s in more urban spots.
Make sure you’re wearing sunscreen, taking plenty of breaks, and staying hydrated if you’ll be outside on Sunday!
Early next week is when the peak of the heat for a while will arrive. High temperatures will be solidly in the lower 90s Monday through Wednesday as heat index temperatures flirt with the 100-degree mark.
With all of that humidity in the air we’ll keep in a daily chance of pop-up to scattered storms. The highest chances next week look to be on Tuesday and Thursday.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Scattered storms (30%)
HIGH: 90°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
Isolated storm (20%)
HIGH: 91°
