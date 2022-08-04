After the widespread rains of Friday, we’re looking for more of a traditional summer storm setup this weekend across Southern Indiana.
With a cold front to our north out of the picture by Saturday morning there won’t be as much of a focus for storm development Saturday afternoon, leading to more of a scattered “pop-up” storm setup.
Certainly not all locations will see the rain on Saturday, which is a good thing as we’ve gone from having a drought to almost too much rain of late. High temperatures on Saturday will be closer to 90 degrees in more urban areas with mid 80s among the rural regions.
Sunday’s storm chance looks even lower thanks to high pressure tightening its grip on the area. The isolated storm setup in the afternoon keeps a lot of us dry, and consequently that means a hotter day with highs in the lower 90s for a few, with upper 80s for most.
The humidity this weekend will be fairly high, so even with highs in the lower 90s we’ll see heat index values climb into the mid 90s. Be sure to take breaks frequently if you’re working outside and stay hydrated!
Another cold front takes aim at Southern Indiana early next week and that means, you guessed it, more widespread rain. The front looks to pass all the way through the region late Wednesday, bringing the rain to an end and giving us a break from the heat and humidity for a short time.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Scattered storms (40%)
HIGH: 89°
SUNDAY
Isolated storms (30%)
HIGH: 91°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.