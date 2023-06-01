This weekend will feel like the middle of summer despite us still being several weeks away from the real deal. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s, which isn’t record territory but is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.
This will be a dry heat so the heat index temperature won’t be a factor in our forecast over the weekend. We could really use some rain around here and that doesn’t appear to be in the cards this weekend, either. Much of Southern Indiana, especially east of I-65, is now abnormally dry — the precursor to a moderate drought.
A small rain chance creeps into the forecast around Tuesday of next week as a front slides toward us from the northeast. The thing about fronts like this during a period of abnormally dry weather is that they can really struggle to pool enough moisture ahead of them to produce meaningful rainfall.
That looks to be the case on Tuesday as there isn’t a lot of data suggesting that this front will be able to pick up any real moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. So, aside from a few showers and a temporary break from the 90s for most of the next workweek, the overall impacts from this front look to be low.
There are signs that another heat wave could get going again by next weekend, so stay tuned for more information on how hot we could get as updated data becomes available.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 93°
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 91°
