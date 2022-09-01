While Labor Day may mark the unofficial end of summer, the weather will be anything but fall-like heading into the long weekend.
Humidity levels will soar going into early Saturday, so much so that scattered storms are possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. By the afternoon on Saturday we’ll see a slightly higher scattered storm chance.
With such a high amount of moisture in the atmosphere this weekend, any storm can put down an incredible amount of rainfall in a very short time. While it won’t be storming at all times this weekend, keep an eye out for flash flooding with that in mind. Highs on Saturday will generally be in the 80s.
While scattered storms will calm down for a good chunk of late Saturday into Sunday, by Sunday afternoon we’ll be dealing with another round of storms on the radar as a low pressure system to our west continues to sling both moisture and disturbances in the atmosphere in our direction. It’ll be another soupy, humid day when it’s not storming.
Labor Day itself looks very similar to the rest of the holiday weekend with the continued scattered storm chances and high humidity.
We look to get a small break from this humid and stormy pattern by mid next week as a large high pressure cell to our north tries to shove the low pressure and associated disturbed weather south of our region. By that point we’ll need a break from the barrage of humidity and scattered storms!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Scattered storms (40%)
HIGH: 88°
SUNDAY
Scattered storms (40%)
HIGH: 87°
