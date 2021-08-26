This weekend looks hot, but some scattered storms may cool off some of us by Sunday evening.
It starts with a muggy morning on Saturday with temperatures in the 70s. By Saturday afternoon we’re looking for highs in the lower 90s. Saturday’s storm chance appears to be the lowest of the weekend thanks to a lack of a notable trigger in the atmosphere for afternoon storm development. That lack of storms in the afternoon will keep temperatures from falling much Saturday night, back into the muggy 70s once again.
There will be an increase in storm activity during the afternoon Sunday as a cold front crossing into Northern Indiana kicks up the atmosphere enough to spark storms in our region. The storm coverage still looks scattered for now, so not everyone will see rain Sunday afternoon. This isn’t a situation that requires you to move your outdoor plans indoors, but rather one where it’s a good idea to have an indoor alternate ready just in case.
The next workweek starts with scattered storms in the afternoon on Monday, thanks to that same front, but the remnants of a tropical system will be the culprit for heavy rainfall potential by Tuesday and Wednesday.
As of this writing Tropical Depression Nine, soon to be named Ida, is tracking toward the Gulf Coast and its remnants look to potentially move through the Lower Mississippi Valley toward either the Tennessee River or Lower Ohio Valley by mid next week. We’ll watch it closely!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
Isolated storm (10%)
HIGH: 93°
SUNDAY
Scattered storms (30%)
HIGH: 91°
