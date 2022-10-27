This is one of those “50/50” weekends. We call it that because 50% of the weekend looks good for outdoor activities while the other 50% does not.
The front end of the weekend on Saturday is the good 50% as we’ll be dry with a partly sunny sky and highs in the 70s.
The difference from those daytime highs in the 70s on Saturday and the morning lows in the 30s and lower 40s will be about 30 degrees, so be ready to start the day with winter coats and end it with no jacket at all!
Sunday is the rough 50% of the weekend as an area of low pressure moving in from the southwest spreads in widespread moderate to even heavy rain at times Sunday morning through afternoon.
Despite some recent rain we still need this rainfall to help alleviate our drought. Rainfall totals through Sunday night look to be in the half-inch to one-inch range, so this will be a good soaking but not enough to erase the drought. Rain becomes less widespread as we head into Monday morning, taking on a lighter appearance on radar.
Speaking of Monday, that’s Halloween. Despite our region being on the backside of the area of low pressure by then we’ll still see some light showers and drizzle through the day, likely becoming more sporadic by evening.
While that’s not terrible news for trick-or-treaters, it’s a good idea to have rain gear ready for the little ones as they go door to door.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 73°
SUNDAY
Rain likely (80%)
HIGH: 62°
