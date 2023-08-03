This weekend’s forecast starts off quiet, but ends on a more turbulent note with storms on Sunday.
Saturday morning will be uncomfortably muggy and warm with low temperatures only bottoming out in the 70s in many spots. By the afternoon we’ll see just a few clouds and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
There is a small storm chance on Saturday, but it would be later in the evening as our next system approaches.
Speaking of that next system, it’s one to watch for Sunday. An area of low pressure moving through the Upper Midwest will move toward the Great Lakes, dragging a warm front into our area by Sunday morning and a cold front into our vicinity by Sunday evening.
Strong to severe storms are possible with any activity that develops in the afternoon and evening, but that hinges on how storms develop early in the day.
Any storms that move in or develop in the morning or midday hours would inhibit strong to severe storms later in the day. Should severe storms develop on Sunday, wind and hail would be the main threats.
Areas of Northern Indiana closer to the area of low pressure would have a higher severe weather risk than Southern Indiana.
We’ll keep an eye on the storm chance on Monday as that will depend on the speed of the cold front late Sunday. At this time that chance will likely be south and east of the region, leaving our area mainly dry.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
Isolated storm chance (20%)
HIGH: 91°
SUNDAY
Thunderstorms likely (20%)
HIGH: 89°
