It will be a busy holiday weekend with rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become severe.
The main challenge will be timing of the thunderstorm complexes but certainly be weather-aware day AND night as the thunderstorms roll in from the west. Damaging winds and flash flooding will be the main concerns.
Rainfall amounts could exceed one to two inches with each round of thunderstorms. When it is not storming, it will be hazy…hot…and humid!
The good news is the coverage of thunderstorms is expected to decrease as we move into the afternoon hours on Monday. As far as the Fourth of July goes, it looks hot with highs into the 90-degree range with only a small risk for a shower or a thunderstorm.
The extended outlook does look stormy once again with a humid pattern. This is good news to keep us out of the drought status, but we could switch into very soggy setup with such an active storm flow.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Thunderstorms likely (70%)
HIGH: 90°
SUNDAY
Thunderstorms likely (70%)
HIGH: 85°
