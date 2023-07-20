A mostly dry weekend? Could it be?
After four consecutive weekends with thunderstorms, most of our region will finally see a dry weekend. As an added bonus, the humidity will be low, too!
This all starts Saturday morning with drier air continuing to push into the area, helping low temperatures drop well into the 60s. While we won’t be in jacket territory (it is July after all), this will feel much nicer than the muggy mornings we’ve been used to of late.
By Saturday afternoon it’s a mainly sunny sky with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Make sure you have outdoor plans on the books for Saturday because this may end up being the best-looking day of the entire month!
Sunday is almost as good as Saturday, but we’ll add a few clouds into the mix by the afternoon. There’s also a small shower or storm chance later in the day in the northern reaches of our area, likely closer to Paoli and Seymour. We’ll keep an eye on this chance, but right now it’s barely worth mentioning.
Highs on Sunday will bump into the mid 80s, but the humidity should be just as comfortable as Saturday. Overall Sunday isn’t looking bad at all, especially when you compare it to the previously wet weekends that we’ve suffered through.
Small storm chances are in next week’s forecast, but the main concern is heat. Expect a heat wave with many days in the 90s!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 83°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
Isolated storm chance late (20%)
HIGH: 86°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.