In the wake of Thursday night’s winter storm we’re dealing with the coldest air we’ve seen in at least seven years.
While temperatures and travel will improve over the Christmas weekend, that process will be extremely slow. We’ll start out with lows just above zero Saturday morning, with winds still creating a wind chill near -15°. This is still dangerously cold for this region and all efforts should be made to stay indoors during this time.
You should also continue to let a faucet or two drip with a pencil-thin stream of water through the weekend as the longevity of this extreme cold can lead to frozen, and eventually burst water pipes.
By Saturday afternoon we’ll warm into the mid teens, but clouds will be tough to get rid of in this setup. There’s also a very small chance for an isolated snow flurry on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Day’s morning low temperature will be the coldest this area has seen on the holiday since 2004, with single digits likely again. By Christmas Day afternoon on Sunday we’ll find ourselves inching closer to the 20° mark, which will signal an end to the extreme cold but continue our streak of hours below freezing.
Monday comes with a small snow chance as a fast-moving clipper system dives in from the northwest. We will finally break above freezing by Tuesday afternoon it appears, and highs will be in the 40s by Wednesday. Shower chances and temperatures will rise as we head toward the new year.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
Isolated flurry (10%)
HIGH: 15°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 20°
