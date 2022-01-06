Our two-day bout of cold, wintry weather comes to an end this weekend as milder air and rain arrive.
We’ll start off Saturday morning in the teens across much of Southern Indiana. Make sure to let your faucets drip overnight Friday night into Saturday morning as it’ll be cold enough for pipes to freeze. Keep your pets inside, too!
By Saturday afternoon the snow melt process will accelerate as warmer air overrides the region. Expect high temperatures in the 40s with sunshine for much of the day until clouds arrive during the evening. This is also when we’ll start to see rain shower chances go up for Saturday night.
Rainfall totals just shy of an inch early Sunday will provide a good soaking, but keep in mind that flooding issues can’t be ruled out given our recent snow and rounds of rain. Before rain exits during the afternoon on Sunday high temperatures will get into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Cold air punching in Sunday night could squeeze out a few snowflakes and create slick spots on the roads that haven’t dried up yet. Keep that in mind for Monday morning as we drop into the teens and 20s!
Next week starts with the cold air as highs only reach into the 30s for Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday morning will be the coldest with lows in the teens everywhere. We’ll warm back into the 40s and lower 50s by the end of the week with a small rain chance.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Scattered showers late (30%)
HIGH: 47°
SUNDAY
Rain likely (80%)
HIGH: 51°