The weekend across Southern Indiana will start out dry but end up stormy by Sunday night.
Saturday starts with a much calmer look to things compared to what we’ve seen this week as we’ll have only a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s during the morning hours. By the afternoon we’ll wind up seeing high temperatures getting the closest to 90 degrees that we’ve seen in quite some time.
Isolated showers and even a rumble of thunder are possible during the afternoon but that potential looks low. The drier weather is all thanks to the pesky area of low pressure we’ve dealt with all week finally departing to our northeast, taking the unsettled weather with it.
Our confidence in Sunday’s forecast is a bit lower as of this writing, but impactful weather is something we’ll watch for. A round of diminishing thunderstorms trying to move in during the morning will set the stage for what happens during the evening hours as another round of storms arrives.
Should the morning round of storms survive into our area and bring lingering cloud cover and rain-cooled air, then our storm threat later in the day wouldn’t be as great. Conversely, should the morning storms fizzle before arrival, we would then see an increased risk of strong to severe storms Sunday evening.
The main threat with Sunday evening’s storms appears to be damaging winds, but we’ll keep an eye on hail and tornado threats, too. Stay tuned to our latest forecast this weekend!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
Isolated shower (20%)
HIGH: 89°
SUNDAY
Thunderstorms late (40%)
HIGH: 89°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.