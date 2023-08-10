Another weekend with storm chances? That recurring theme continues for this coming weekend as Saturday looks to have one to two rounds of storms, and some of them could be strong.
It all starts Saturday morning with our first potential round of thunderstorms. These storms will likely be weakening as they arrive early in the morning from the northwest, and there’s a chance that the storms will weaken so quickly that many could miss them.
The timing of these storms and how quickly the clouds will clear in their wake will determine how strong and widespread an afternoon round of storms will be.
At this point there’s a decent chance that strong scattered storms will develop Saturday afternoon. While not everyone will see the storms, damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Again, this depends on how the morning storms evolve and what environment they leave behind.
Sunday looks like a quieter day with a few clouds and highs near 90 degrees, but by the evening we’ll watch for storm chances to ramp up as a warm front begins surging northward.
The cold front part of this system will be quick to follow, giving us a much higher storm chance by the morning and midday hours on Monday.
Some of the storms on Monday could be strong to severe, but given their early-day timing it’s more likely that the strongest storms will be just east of our area along I-75. We’ll keep an eye on it!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Scattered strong storms (40%)
HIGH: 90°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
Isolated storm late (10%)
HIGH: 90°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.