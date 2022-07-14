We’ll see a mixed bag of summer-like weather this weekend across the New Albany area! Temperatures will be the big story for Saturday, with afternoon highs warming into the low 90s. It will be more of a muggy and humid day as well, which may help to trigger a few afternoon showers and storms. These downpours will be very brief and isolated, with widespread rain not likely, although we need it. Any pop-up showers will help to keep a few clouds around, with a partly sunny sky on tap for Saturday. Overnight, warm and muggy temperatures remain with any precipitation chances coming to an end. Lows will fall into the low to middle 70s under a partly cloudy sky.
Sunday brings some significant changes to the forecast involving increasing shower and thunderstorm chances. Clouds will begin to increase early Sunday, with rain working into the area gradually by the early afternoon. While it won’t be a washout all day long, many folks can expect to see at least a shower or two by the time we head into Monday night. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms are on the way for both Sunday and Sunday night. Highs for the second half of the weekend will also be a little less hot, warming into the upper 80s.
Monday brings lower chances of scattered shower, with rain gradually tapering off through the afternoon. The rest of the week looks to bring another heat wave with highs well into the mid 90s.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy, PM storms
HIGH: 91°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 88°
