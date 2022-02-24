Much like last weekend, we’ll enjoy progressively calmer and milder weather as we head through this weekend. We’ll start in the 20s Saturday morning before quickly rebounding into the 40s during the afternoon.
While there will be a few clouds around thanks to a disturbance moving through areas well south of us, the day will be dry.
Sunday will once again start in the 20s to near 30 degrees, but the afternoon will be even warmer and sunnier compared to Saturday.
Expect high temperatures in the 50s during the day on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky. Obviously Sunday is the pick of the weekend if you’re looking to get any pre-spring outdoor work done.
Next week is a rare treat that we’ve not enjoyed in some time: A nearly full week of dry, mild weather!
Highs will be in the 50s for much of the week, but we’ll make it into the 60s before the next weekend.
Most days next week look sunny, but there will be a few clouds around Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. With the enhanced warmth later in the week we’ll see the return of rain chances just in time for the next weekend, which happens to be the first weekend of March.
So far, there aren’t many signs that we’ll see appreciable wintry weather over the next 10 days.
Could this be an early spring?
History tells us that March and sometimes even April can be wintry at times, so don’t count them out yet!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 46°
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 53°
