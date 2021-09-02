While the weekend does feature a rain chance, it’s certainly no washout.
Saturday morning will start with a small shower chance that will gradually increase through the afternoon and into the evening as a cold front approaches.
High temperatures during the day will be held down into the upper 70s and lower 80s thanks to the cloud cover and rain-cooled air. The highest rain chance of the weekend occurs late Saturday night into early Sunday morning as the cold front arrives. At this point there doesn’t appear to be enough energy in the atmosphere to see any lightning with this activity.
For those heading to Sunday services early, you may encounter a few sprinkles as the front and showers move southward out of Southern Indiana during the morning.
By Sunday afternoon, it’ll be a different story as we dry out and clouds break up. Expect high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s Sunday afternoon as sunshine helps us to heat up a bit.
If you’re lucky enough to have the Labor Day holiday off, then you’ll be in for a treat. Dry weather, high temperatures in the mid 80s, and plenty of sunshine are in the forecast. That’s a perfect way to celebrate the unofficial end of summer!
Storm chances will rise once again late Tuesday as another cold front approaches, giving us not only the storm chance but milder air once again for the rest of the workweek. There are no 90s in sight over the next week!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Scattered showers (30%)
HIGH: 81°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
Isolated shower early (20%)
HIGH: 84°
