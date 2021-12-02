It’ll be hard to top the amazingly warm weather we’ve had lately in Southern Indiana, but this weekend doesn’t look all that bad considering the time of year we’re in.
Cooler air from the north and a few clouds sliding in from the south will keep high temperatures down into the 50s on Saturday afternoon.
At this point the rain chance looks to hold off for the entire day on the Indiana side of the river, so outdoor plans are a “go” on Saturday.
Sunday is a different story. After a cold start in the 30s we’ll see an increase in cloud cover and eventually the rain by Sunday afternoon into the evening.
High temperatures on Sunday will jump into the 60s despite the cloud cover. This is thanks to a strong flow of warm air ahead of the cold front to our west.
This cold front will drive through a decent round of rain Sunday night, some of which may end as a few snowflakes by Monday morning. At this point this snowflake potential doesn’t look impactful or heavy.
The brief dose of wintry air behind Sunday night’s cold front will keep highs in the 40s for Monday and Tuesday, but eventually we’ll warm back into the 50s for the remainder of the week.
An additional rain chance arrives late Tuesday into early Wednesday followed by smaller rain chances by Thursday and beyond. No true winter weather is in our forecast, nor will it be for quite some time!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 56°
SUNDAY
Rain arrives late (70%)
HIGH: 65°
