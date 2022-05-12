The hot dry weather of the past week will slowly come to an end as the ridge of high pressure breaks down.
This will allow an advancing cold front to push into the region this weekend with increasing clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms.
The greatest rain chance appears during the afternoon Saturday and later in the evening on Sunday as the front itself moves through. We can’t rule out brief heavy rain and some lightning, but the threat for severe weather is limited.
The better chance for any stronger storms looks to be Sunday with more instability in place as the front approaches. Temperatures will hold in the lower 80s both days with a few more clouds than we’ve seen in recent days.
Temperatures ease back closer to average in the upper 70s and lower 80s by early next week. Another period of brief and scattered rain chances shows up mid-week before temperatures soar back into the upper 80s and lower 90s toward the end of the week and following weekend.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny , scattered thunderstorms (40%)
HIGH: 83°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy, isolated thunderstorms (20%)
LOW: 59°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny, scattered thunderstorms (40%)
HIGH: 83°
