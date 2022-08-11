A spectacular weekend is on the way for the New Albany and the Southern Indiana area! Much cooler and drier air has worked into the region, meaning pleasant temperatures and low humidity are in the forecast this weekend. Mainly sunny skies look to take shape for our Saturday with high temperatures warming only into the low 80s. With the low humidity on tap, it will be the perfect day for any outdoor plans! Saturday night, clouds will gradually thicken and increase. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side, as lows fall into the low 60s. A few stray showers could develop leading into the early hours of Sunday morning as well.
Cooler temperatures will stick around through Sunday, as afternoon highs climb into the middle 80s. Clouds and a few showers will be in and around the area mainly for Sunday morning. A 30% chance of rain is expected, so don’t cancel any of your outdoor plans! By the afternoon, we look to be drier with steady clearing of the sky cover. Sunday night, temperatures dip back into the mid 60s with a few lingering clouds possible.
Looking ahead towards the new week, our cooler and drier trend will hang around nearly all week long! High temperatures will remain well below average, especially by August standards, with high temperatures in the low 80s likely through the end of the week. So far, the forecast looks mainly dry with only a few isolated showers or storms possible early in the work week.
