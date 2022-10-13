After a dry and windy couple of days we’re in desperate need of some rain — again.
Unfortunately, rain chances this weekend likely will not provide most areas with a good, soaking rain. For those with outdoor plans, however, this component of the forecast is favorable.
We’ll start Saturday morning on a mild note with lows in the 50s as cloud cover and increased moisture limit how far down the temperature can go. This increase in moisture will also reduce our fire risk for the weekend, but continue to follow local burn bans that may have been enacted in your county.
While a light shower or sprinkle is possible early Saturday morning, a few isolated to scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s.
For Sunday it’s an even lower chance of a shower in Southern Indiana as the cold front driving this rain chance drops well south of the Ohio River. With that in mind, a partly sunny sky and highs in the 60s and lower 70s are fair game for Sunday afternoon north of the river.
Next week sees the consequences of Sunday’s cold front. Much cooler air will settle into the Lower Ohio Valley, giving us highs in the 50s through mid week.
It’s possible that a few rural spots won’t get out of the 40s for highs on Tuesday! This also means our freeze potential in the mornings will be very high early to mid next week. Bundle up!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Scattered showers (30%)
HIGH: 73°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
Isolated shower (20%)
HIGH: 71°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.