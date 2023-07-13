Showers and thunderstorms that develop to our west Friday evening will advance eastward during the overnight hours. This means rain chances for southern Indiana will be increasing Saturday morning.
During the afternoon on Saturday some sunshine with a lingering unstable atmosphere will allow scattered showers and thunderstorms to redevelop. Any downpours would have the potential to produce brief heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
Showers will ease by Saturday evening. I wouldn’t cancel any plans, but be prepared with the WAVE Weather App in the event temporary alterations need to be made.
By Sunday we’re under a partly sunny sky with a westerly wind. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. Skies will clear as the sun sets Sunday evening and pleasant temperatures in the 60s return to start the next work week. In general, the extended forecast will keep the active pattern in place with highs near normal in the upper 80s.
Saturday
Rounds Of Showers & Thunderstorms
Some Afternoon Sun
Rain Chance: 80%
High: 86°
Sunday
Partly Sunny
Warm
Rain Chance: 20%
High: 88°
