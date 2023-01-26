There’s an opportunity to get outside in some nicer weather this weekend before the rain starts, so be sure to take advantage of it!
Saturday starts with low temperatures in the 30s, but by the afternoon we’ll boost up well into the 50s. This means you can trade the winter coat for more of a medium jacket by the afternoon. With a good dose of sunshine during the day between the clouds, this puts Saturday as the pick of the weekend.
By Saturday night into early Sunday light rain will arrive with our next system. As of this writing rainfall totals look to be quite low with this round of precipitation, only putting down a tenth to a few tenths of an inch.
Temperatures during the rain early Sunday will be steady in the 40s. By the afternoon the rain will begin to let up somewhat but clouds will still hang around for quite a while. Additional sprinkles, drizzle, and perhaps a snowflake are possible Sunday evening through the early part of Monday.
Next week’s weather pattern is one of the most complex we’ve seen this winter so far. With a ridge of high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico and cold air over our area, disturbances moving from west to east through this part of the country will do so just south of us. This puts us in a zone where snow, wintry mix, and rain are all on the table for us Tuesday-Thursday of next week. Stay tuned!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
Showers late (20%)
HIGH: 57°
SUNDAY
Rain, especially in the morning (80%)
HIGH: 49°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.