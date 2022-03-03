This will be a very spring-like and active weekend of weather across Southern Indiana.
Saturday starts on a mild note in the 40s before aggressively warming into the 70s during the afternoon. High temperatures will be near a record high of 77 degrees, set back in 1983.
With the warmth, sunshine, and a deepening low pressure center moving through the Upper Midwest, our winds will be quite gusty. Expect wind gusts up to 40s mph during the afternoon on Saturday.
Late Saturday night into early Sunday is when the rain arrives with the cold front attached to the aforementioned low pressure center.
Depending on where the front stalls out, which may very well be near or just south of the Ohio River, we could see a near-constant barrage of rainfall during the afternoon and evening — even into the overnight hours of early Monday. While thunder is possible, severe weather looks to stay well southwest of our region on Sunday.
Rainfall will re-intensify on Monday as a second area of low pressure rides along the cold front, giving us a final blast of rain that will end by late Monday evening.
While a few stronger storms can’t be ruled out due to how close this system will track to us, the main threat of severe weather will likely once again be to our south.
The cold front attached to this second area of low pressure will bring cooler air, with highs in the 50s for a good chunk of next week.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny & windy
HIGH: 76°
SUNDAY
Rain and thunder (70%)
HIGH: 72°
