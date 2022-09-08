Our stretch of sunny and pleasant weather will be winding down as we head into the weekend across the Southern Indiana area.
Off-and-on showers and storms will be possible throughout the day, with an all-day washout not anticipated. You’ll still want to keep the umbrella and rain gear around, especially for any plans during the morning hours.
Scattered showers will be possible through late morning with a break in the rain possible by the afternoon. Clouds will stick around through the majority of the day as well, helping to keep temperatures on the cooler side, only reaching the upper 70s for Saturday afternoon’s highs.
Another round of showers arrive Saturday night and will linger into early parts of Sunday morning.
Sunday brings the higher potential of a more washout type scenario with slightly higher chances of showers and storms.
Heavy and widespread rain with gusty winds will be possible at times, especially under some of the more robust downpours. If you have outdoor plans for the second half of the weekend, be sure to have a backup plan indoors!
With the rainy set-up for Sunday, temperatures will only make it into the middle 70s for our afternoon highs.
Looking ahead into the next work week, fall lovers will have reason to get excited!
The cold front that helped spark the weekend rain chances will also bring a cooler stretch of weather. Temperatures by Monday night could dip into the 50s with daytime highs in the 70s.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Scattered showers
HIGH: 78°
SUNDAY
Showers and storms
HIGH: 76°
