We’ll see a mainly dry start to our weekend before shower and storm chances bring big changes to the area for Sunday.
Saturday will be a hot and dry day overall. Temperatures will stay summer-like and well above our seasonable averages, soaring well into the upper 80s to near 90 throughout the afternoon hours.
Clouds will steadily increase throughout the day — especially heading into the evening hours — which will be out ahead of the next round of showers and storms.
We look to stay mainly dry up until the late evening hours, with most of the scattered showers and storms happening well after sunset. After midnight and throughout the overnight hours is when the majority of the rain is expected to arrive for the area.
A few showers and storms will linger into the first half of Sunday. Rain chances appear to taper off by midday, giving way to a drier Sunday afternoon. As skies gradually clear, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the low 70s for most of the day.
It will be a cool, cloudy, and rainy day at times. Clearing skies will allow for even cooler temperatures to settle into the area Sunday night. Take advantage of the free air-conditioning while you can. Overnight lows will fall back down into the low to middle 50s across the area.
Looking into the new work week, we’ll see a cool and dry start with highs once again only reaching the low 70s.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Hot and dry, evening storms
HIGH: 89°
SUNDAY
Cool, cloudy & rainy at times
HIGH: 72°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.