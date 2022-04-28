We’re in for a wet and active stretch of weather as we dive into the weekend and close out the month of April.
We’ll start off Saturday morning with the return of showers and storms. Most of the heavy rain looks to fall well before sunrise, with only a few lingering showers possible throughout the day.
High temperatures will be on the warm and pleasant side. It will feel much more summer-like with highs climbing near 80 degrees. If we’re lucky, we could also squeeze out a few peeks of sunshine, especially near midday.
Winds will be on the breezy side, as gusts could blow as high as 25 mph. Clouds will quickly thicken and return Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of more showers and thunderstorms. These are set to arrive a few hours either side of midnight into the early morning hours of Sunday. A 60% chance of showers and storms is possible.
By Sunday morning, we’ll dry things out quickly allowing for partly cloudy skies to take shape across the area. It will be another warm and windy day, with high temperatures soaring into the upper 70s and winds gusting up to 30 mph for some.
The good news is that we’ll stay mainly dry throughout the majority of Sunday and Sunday night. Overnight lows look to fall back down into the 50s under partly to mostly clear skies. Don’t put away the rain gear yet, an active week of weather is in store!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy, PM storms
HIGH: 81°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 79°
