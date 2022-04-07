It’s yet another weekend where Saturday is cool and somewhat wet and Sunday is dry and warmer.
Following Friday’s round of rain and snow showers we’ll see another round on Saturday. The dominant precipitation type Saturday morning will likely be snow thanks to temperatures in the 30s, but with most areas above freezing during that time we won’t see any meaningful snow accumulation or travel impacts.
Snow in April isn’t rare around here, but when it happens it’s typically light and melts quickly. By Saturday afternoon we’ll switch to lighter rain showers before precipitation ends entirely by evening. We may even see a few peeks of sunshine before sunset. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s.
While Sunday is the pick of the weekend weather-wise, the morning hours promise the coldest air of the next 10 days. With slackening winds and clearing skies, there’s a decent chance most areas will get down to or below freezing Sunday morning.
This presents a widespread frost and freeze risk for Southern Indiana, so bring in sensitive plants and cover up any blooms or sprouts that you want to preserve. By the afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures rebounding into the 60s.
The next workweek looks much warmer, but it comes at a price. Our highs in the 70s for the first half of the week will be accompanied by scattered showers and storms, eventually ushering in a round of storms closer to mid-week.
