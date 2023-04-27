This is one of those weekends where no one particular piece of the forecast looks bad, but put together there are some challenges to keep in mind as you’re making your outdoor plans.
Saturday starts off with patchy fog potential, some of which could impact the Great Balloon Race across the river in Louisville if it’s widespread enough. By Saturday afternoon we’ll see a decent dose of clouds and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
A band of showers moving in from the north looks to impact Southern Indiana closer to sunset, but there will be big enough gaps between these showers that many will be missed by the rain.
Sunday starts in the 40s as a cold front pushes through our region, which will limit high temperatures by themph afternoon. Most won’t get out of the 50s during this time, but more urban areas could cross the 60-degree line.
A belt of strong winds aloft will be overhead on Sunday afternoon courtesy of a large area of low pressure sitting over the Great Lakes. This will translate into strong winds Sunday afternoon, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Clouds will also increase through the afternoon as another disturbance rotating around the Great Lakes low pressure moves our direction.
With how slowly the low pressure will move to our north, we’ll be plagued with gusty winds through Monday and Tuesday of next week. Eventually high pressure will displace the low and bring us quieter and warmer weather by Wednesday.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
AM fog & PM clouds (20% rain chance)
HIGH: 71°
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy & windy (20% rain chance)
HIGH: 62°
