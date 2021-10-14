Wow, what a difference a day makes!
Friday’s front and thunderstorm activity will give way to quite a fall-like weekend across Southern Indiana.
While a few rain showers can’t be ruled out before dawn Saturday, most of the day will be spent with mainly sunny skies and cool temperatures. We’ll be in the 50s and 60s during the day so keep a jacket handy.
Saturday night is when reality sets in as lows drop into the 40s for all. Some rural areas will even be in the upper 30s and lower 40s Sunday morning.
Sunday is the pick of the weekend as sunshine will be abundant with highs only in the mid 60s during the afternoon. It will be another day for jeans and jackets, especially in the morning and again at night when we’re in the 40s and 50s. Talk about a complete change in our weather from what we’ve had lately.
The next work week features a gentle warming trend and some showers as we head toward midweek. High temperatures will slowly warm into the mid 70s by Tuesday as another ridge of high pressure moves in from the west, helping to turn our winds from the southwest where the warmer air will channel in from.
A disturbance over the Plains will ride in on the backside of this ridge by midweek, bringing us a round of showers. High temperatures will drop into the 60s once again by late next week as cooler air follows that disturbance moving through.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Early AM shower (20%)
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 62°
SUNDAY
Sunny
HIGH: 66°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.