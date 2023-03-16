Some of the coldest weather we’ve seen so far in 2023 arrives this weekend, just hours before spring officially begins on Monday.
Friday’s cold front and a big cold blast behind it from the north will be the culprit for this weekend’s cold, sending high temperatures down into the 30s and putting lows in the teens and 20s.
We’ll watch parts of Southern Indiana north of Scottsburg early Saturday morning as a few flurries and snow showers are possible there.
A very light, yet impactful accumulation of snow is possible in that area, but closer to the Ohio River will be mostly snow-free. By the afternoon on Saturday we’ll only make it into the mid to upper 30s with a partly sunny sky.
Sunday morning is when we’ll see the coldest air we’ve had since early February, but if Louisville (the nearest official climate site to Southern Indiana) gets down to 20° it will tie for the coldest of 2023 so far. That’s a testament to just how warm the region has been since January 1st.
Most rural areas will be in the teens Sunday morning, which is ironic given that spring officially begins the next day. By Sunday afternoon we’ll be in the mid to upper 30s again with a partly sunny sky.
Spring begins on Monday at 5:24 p.m., and right on schedule we’ll begin clawing our way back to springlike weather for the rest of next week. We’ll keep an eye on rain potential by Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
Snow shower possible early (20%)
HIGH: 38°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 38°
