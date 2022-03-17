This weekend is one of contrast as Saturday and Sunday will be wildly different days to be outside.
Saturday starts with a cloudy, dreary sky and scattered showers. These showers will be very light, but they’ll persist for much of the day.
To add insult to injury, our high temperature on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s depending on your exact location. So you’ll need a decent-sized jacket for the first half of the weekend.
Sunday starts cold with lows in the 30s, but by the afternoon it’ll live up to its contrast to Saturday as high temperatures soar back into the lower to middle 60s.
Instead of constant cloud cover we’ll enjoy abundant sunshine on Sunday. What a way to officially start spring, right?
Next week gets even warmer, but the weather turns more active as a complex and long-lived disturbance arrives.
In short, an area of low pressure to our west will very slowly inch its way toward us, keeping us in a zone of disturbed weather from Tuesday through at least Thursday of next week.
This will result in rounds of rain for Tuesday, and then lighter, cooler showers for the middle to end of the next workweek. There’s even an outside chance of a rogue snowflake by Thursday given the cooler air at play with this setup.
Temperatures will start in the 70s on Monday and then make their way down into the 40s and 50s by the end of the workweek.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Scattered light showers (40%)
HIGH: 51°
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 65°
