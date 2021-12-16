The soggy weather continues into the first part of the weekend as a cold front takes its time moving through the region. Consequently, we’re seeing frequent rounds of rainfall — heavy for some.
Early Saturday the warm front sits to our north and we’ll start the day with mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Two things will happen as the front moves past… an increase in rain chances and a drop in temperatures.
Behind the front, temperatures fall off sharply into the 40s by Saturday afternoon and into the 20s Saturday night.
Rain chances fade as the front passes. We’ll welcome a return to calmer weather for the start of Christmas Week.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Rain, early falling temps late
HIGH: 45°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy, cold
LOW: 27°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny ,chilly
HIGH: 40°
