We’ll ring in 2022 with a bang as heavy rain, strong storms, and even some light snow are all in the forecast within the first 48 hours of the year.
Storms moving into the region Friday night could be briefly strong, but it’s the heavy rain that we’re most concerned about Friday night into the day on Saturday.
Two to four inches of rainfall is likely on Saturday, prompting a Flood Watch for the entire region. Creeks, streams, and urban areas could all experience some flooding. If you see standing water, don’t drive through it as you never know how deep it is.
Before the rain comes to an end Saturday night there’s another potential for some stronger storms, though the confidence on how far north that strong to severe thunderstorm risk will go into our area is still a question mark as of this writing. Highs will be in the 60s on Saturday.
Once the rain ends Saturday night we’ll see temperatures plunge into the 30s. Another disturbance in the atmosphere moving in with this cold air will spread some light snow showers over Southern Indiana on Sunday.
While it’s just a hair early to forecast specific snow amounts, the totals do look to be very light, if any at all. We’ll keep the cold air around early next week as highs don’t get out of the 30s, but 50s will return quickly by middle of the workweek. Another chance of rain and/or snow arrives Thursday with another blast of cooler air.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Heavy rain & thunderstorms (100%)
HIGH: 63°
SUNDAY
Scattered snow showers (30%)
HIGH: 39°
