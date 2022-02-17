Need to get some pre-spring work done outside? This is the weekend to do it!
While we start out on a cold note Saturday morning in the 20s, we’ll thaw into the upper 30s and lower 40s by the afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine.
This is still below average for this time of year. The sun will make it feel somewhat decent outside during the afternoon despite the cool air in place.
Sunday morning is another cold one in the 20s, but the warmth kicks into high gear by the afternoon as highs soar into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
With wall-to-wall sunshine and that renewed warmth on Sunday, this is easily the pick of the weekend to get outside.
We won’t see much of a temperature plunge Sunday night as temperatures won’t drop below the 40-degree mark in most spots.
Most of Monday looks dry, but after sunset we’ll see rain start to move in from the west. This rain comes after a high temperature in the mid 60s during the afternoon.
Tuesday is the wettest day of the early workweek thanks to a solid round of rain and some thunder. After a drier Wednesday we’ll be right back at it again with precipitation on Thursday.
Pay attention to the previous sentence. Notice the use of the word “precipitation” instead of “rain”? There is some concern that Thursday’s rain could start as a wintry mix, but it’s too early for additional details. We’ll keep our eyes on it!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 42°
SUNDAY
Sunny
HIGH: 62°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.