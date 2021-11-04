This is one of those fall weekends that you’ll remember for a while, weather-wise at least.
Don’t have outdoor plans made for Saturday or Sunday yet? You might want to consider some after reading this forecast.
Saturday morning starts out as most mornings have this week: Cold, frosty, and clear. Temperatures will be in the 30s for most locations across Southern Indiana but some rural spots will fall into the 20s once again.
By the afternoon we’ll eschew the winter-like temperatures and bring in a warmer afternoon than those we’ve had lately. Highs on Saturday will be close to the 60-degree mark, with more urban locations getting a little above that potentially.
Sunday morning looks to be about five degrees warmer than Saturday morning, so most areas will be in the mid to upper 30s with a few closer to the Ohio River settling down to only 40 degrees.
Like Saturday, Sunday afternoon will be a warmer affair, but even more so. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 60s for most of us underneath mostly sunny skies.
Sunday is easily the pick of the weekend thanks to the enhanced warmth!
It gets a few degrees warmer Monday through Wednesday of next week as we start talking about highs in the upper 60s. This warmer air is all courtesy of a ridge of high pressure and southerly winds nudging in from the west. By the end of next week we’ll see rain chances skyrocket as a cold front approaches.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 61°
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 65°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.