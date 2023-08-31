Welcome to the first weekend of September! And while it will gradually become hotter as the holiday weekend evolves, the humidity will not even get close to the levels we experienced with the last heat wave. Having said that, 90s are 90s and it will be hot, so take it easy out there!
Much of the holiday weekend looks sunny with perhaps some passing clouds drifting in from the south on Saturday. Moisture levels don’t look high enough for those clouds to produce any showers, so we’ll go with a dry setup for Saturday and Sunday.
Labor Day will feature an increase in the heat with highs likely to reach into the lower 90s. If you have plans to head to the pool, lake or even a cookout…make sure to lather up that sunscreen as the sun angle is still high enough for sunburns.
Looking ahead, the heat will likely stay locked in until the end of next week when a front will try to push in from the north with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. We’ll need the rain by then for sure!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly Sunny
HIGH: 88°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny and HOT
HIGH: 90°
LABOR DAY
Partly sunny and HOT
HIGH: 93°
