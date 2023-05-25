Finally, the holiday weekend has arrived! Expect some high, thin clouds to funnel into the area from the east on Saturday. We should pick up enough sunshine to push highs well into the 70s.
Clouds will continue to thicken into Saturday night/Sunday. There is even a small chance for a very light shower. The risk will remain low as dry air is going to fight back. Highs on Sunday will likely vary a few degrees either side of 70, depending on the cloud cover.
Memorial Day will feature the return to partly sunny skies with a mainly dry outlook. Temperatures will rebound to around the 80° mark. And get used to the warming trend, temperatures will continue to build each day next week with highs pushing 90 degrees at times!
As far as rainfall, only isolated showers/thunderstorms will be possible as the dry pattern is likely to continue. It is starting to get quite dry with the area getting closer to low-end drought conditions. We’ll keep you updated!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Increasing Clouds
HIGH: 79°
SUNDAY
Mainly Cloudy | Shower East
HIGH: 73°
MEMORIAL DAY
Partly Sunny | Isolated Shower
HIGH: 79°
