Temperatures will increase for the weekend as high pressure moves to our east. This will allow winds to return from the south.

Expect temperatures to climb into the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s and lower 90s for Sunday. With the ridge of high pressure in place we’ll stay dry through the weekend and early next week.

An advancing cold front will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms mid next week. Data continues to disagree on the amount of available moisture during this time which means rain chances stay low at this point.

With sunsets now before 8 p.m., we’ll continue to see them earlier and earlier. The time changes as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m.

WEEKEND FORECAST

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny, warm

HIGH: 86°

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear, pleasant

LOW: 63°

SUNDAY

Sunny, warmer

HIGH: 90°

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you