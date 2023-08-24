The dangerous heat is coming to an end as a cold front passing through late Friday into early Saturday gives some of us some rainfall.
By the time we wake up on Saturday a few showers and storms may be on the radar, but these should push south of the Ohio River for the remainder of the day after the morning hours.
Highs temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees during the afternoon as the cooler air slowly pours in.
By Sunday morning you’ll really notice the cooler air in place as temperatures sink into the 60s, which is a nice departure from the muggy 70s we’ve dealt with this week. The afternoon hours on Sunday look great with just a few clouds and highs in the low to mid 80s. As an added bonus, the humidity will also be much lower as we round out the weekend.
With sunny skies still in tow, a trough of low pressure aloft in Eastern Canada will sink down in our direction on Tuesday into Wednesday, reinforcing the cooler air in place. In fact, high temperatures on Wednesday won’t get out of the 70s. That’s a real treat for this time of year!
We’ll hold on to dry weather most of next week until next weekend, when heat and (for now) storm chances return to our forecast. Given the below-normal rainfall for the month of August so far, any rain that falls by that point will be greatly appreciated.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Scattered storms early (30%)
HIGH: 90°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 84°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.