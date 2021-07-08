Those with outdoor plans this weekend will want to pay close attention to the weather. Rounds of thunderstorms are likely thanks to a nearby frontal boundary and an area of low pressure that will be stalled out over the Midwest.
It all starts early Saturday morning with a round of storms that will roll through Southern Indiana along a northward-lifting warm front.
While severe weather is unlikely with this first round of storms, heavy rain and thunder may wake you up early Saturday.
An additional round of thunderstorms is possible Saturday afternoon and into the evening, but the exact timing and how much of an area these storms will cover are uncertain as they’ll depend on how long the morning round of storms sticks around.
High temperatures on Saturday will be held down in the 80s thanks to the cloud cover and rain-cooled air.
For Sunday we’ll start with another chance of storms in the morning and see that chance continue through the afternoon.
Once again this doesn’t look like a widespread severe weather maker for us, but isolated bursts of strong winds and some very heavy rain are likely given the setup.
We’ll continue with this stormy pattern for the early part of the next work week as the area of low pressure in the Midwest continues to channel disturbances through Southern Indiana.
As this feature fades away by mid to late next week we’ll see a reduction in storm chances and a return to high temperatures near 90 degrees.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Thunderstorms (80%)
HIGH: 85°
SUNDAY
Thunderstorms (70%)
HIGH: 85°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.