This weekend isn’t a washout, but there are some rain chances to factor into your plans.
Saturday morning starts with a fairly high rain chance, a cold rain at that, and then the chance decreases a bit heading toward the afternoon as an area of low pressure to our west sinks toward the south.
While temperatures will be teetering close to the point where rain could change to snow, it appears any snow chance associated with Saturday morning’s rain will be east of Southern Indiana. By the afternoon on Saturday we’ll be left with just a few passing showers, clouds, and highs in the 40s.
Sunday’s rain chance is a touch lower than Saturday, but that’s only because confidence in how widespread the rain will be is somewhat low. A second area of low pressure will be buzzing northeast into our area from the Deep South, spreading rain showers through our region on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s again, but will likely be a touch warmer than Saturday thanks to the southerly wind flow with the aforementioned low pressure system.
The next workweek has some active weather here and there, but at least the beginning part of it looks quiet. Monday is a calm day with some sunshine and highs edging up close to 50 degrees. By Tuesday our rain chance remains low even as a cold front moves through. Thursday into Friday is our next solid chance of rain or even some snow next week.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Rain (60% chance)
HIGH: 46°
SUNDAY
Showers possible (40% chance)
HIGH: 49°
