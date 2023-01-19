The weekend starts dry and quiet, but will end on an active note across Southern Indiana.
Saturday starts with the coldest air we’ll see all weekend as readings in the 20s will be widespread. By Saturday afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures recover into the mid 40s. This kind of weather is fairly typical this time of year.
Also typical to winters across Southern Indiana are winter weather events where the rain and snow line happens to fall right across the region. An area of low pressure moving in from the southwest will bring rain and a quick round of wet snow for some of the area Sunday morning.
Since temperatures will be right around or just above freezing, this will be a very wet, dense snow in areas that see it. Elevated and grassy surfaces would be the main spots for snow accumulation given warm ground temperatures heading into this event.
As of this writing it’s a bit early to speculate on snowfall totals and the exact areas that will see them, but keep an eye to WAVE News and our WAVE Weather app for those details as they become available.
By Sunday afternoon it appears we’ll warm up enough for any snow to change over to rain, with a potential switch back to some light snow showers Sunday night as cooler air wraps in behind this system. Overall the impact from this weather event seems limited given our marginal air and ground temperatures.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 45°
SUNDAY
Rain & brief, wet AM snow (80%)
HIGH: 42°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.