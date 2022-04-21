It’s a taste of summer headed our way for the weekend in Southern Indiana.
Saturday morning’s lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s will give a lot of us license to be without a jacket during the early part of the day. By the afternoon on Saturday we’ll be well into the 80s, with some mid 80s possible in more urban areas.
This won’t be record-breaking heat, but it will represent the warmest Thunder Over Louisville in the event’s history. There will be a few clouds in the afternoon, but these will be high enough in the sky and far enough apart to prevent any restrictions on the air show.
If you’re heading down to the waterfront to enjoy the good weather be sure to wear sunscreen. Also keep in mind that a southerly wind on Saturday evening will likely blow the fireworks smoke northward into Clarksville and Jeffersonville. That’s a factor for some folks who have lung sensitivities to poor air quality.
Sunday’s weather is nearly identical to Saturday, but changes start to happen in the evening as a few showers start to intrude into the region.
Expect wet weather for Monday as a cold front brings a solid round of rain and thunder to the area.
Severe weather is rather unlikely in this setup and the most noticeable feature of this system aside from the rain will be falling temperatures during the day on Monday. Drier and cooler air will be with us much of next week
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 85°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 85°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.