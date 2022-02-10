After a warm end to the week, temperatures tumble back into the 30s for the first part of the weekend.
High temperatures will warm only into the middle 30s on Saturday, with a few passing snow flurries possible. It will remain a cloudy and cold day overall, with overcast skies lasting throughout Saturday afternoon.
Sunday morning starts off with bitterly cold temperatures, with morning lows falling into the middle to upper teens. Skies look to remain partly sunny for most of our Super Bowl Sunday as the cold continues.
High temperatures will only warm into the low and middle 30s for most of the area Sunday afternoon, so bundle up for any game-watching plans you might have.
Clouds will gradually increase through Sunday evening ahead of a clipper that will dive toward the area. This means another round of light snow showers will be possible Sunday night and early Monday morning.
The new work week looks to start off mostly dry, outside of morning flurries Monday, with temperatures quickly warming up by mid-week.
By next Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will be well above average for this time of year, soaring into the low and middle 60s.
However, with the increasing temperatures will also come increasing rain chances. Scattered to widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms are likely Thursday and Friday of next week.
