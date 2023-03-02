The weekend is looking good across Southern Indiana, a welcome relief after a busy week of active weather.
If you’re reading this before Friday afternoon, keep an eye on the weather as Friday will be an exceptionally busy day with flooding, severe weather, and extreme wind gust potential.
It’s been an incredibly windy late winter so far and Friday could be one of the worst days we’ve had for that yet.
By Saturday morning those wind gusts will be coming back down to earth, getting up to 25 mph at most by that point. Through the day Saturday we’ll see even lower wind potential. By the afternoon on Saturday we’ll see quite a bit of sunshine, helping high temperatures get into the 50s.
Sunday starts out on a colder note than Saturday thanks to clear skies assisting with a temperature drop into the 30s. By the afternoon we’ll see the warmest temperatures of the weekend as highs boost into the 60s under a partly sunny sky. Both days of the weekend are certainly good for outdoor activities, but Sunday steals the show.
Monday looks even warmer as a warm front moves in, propelling our high temperatures well into the 70s by the afternoon hours! Winds will gust up to 40 mph at times with this warmth thanks to an area of low pressure moving through the region. This system will also provide a few rain showers Monday night into early Tuesday as a cold front attached to it passes through.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 58°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 64°
