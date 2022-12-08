Are we tired of the clouds yet? Looking for sunshine? You won’t find much in this forecast, unfortunately.
Saturday starts out somewhat dry, but a wave of energy in the atmosphere moving in from the southwest will give us another helping of rain showers during the afternoon and evening hours.
This won’t be overly heavy rain, but it will reinforce the gloomy and wet pattern we’ve been stuck in all week long. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 40s to near 50 thanks to the lack of sunlight.
Sunday is drier as a strong high pressure cell centered over Hudson Bay, Canada influences our weather. While high pressure typically means sinking air and clearing skies, moisture will be trapped in the low levels of the atmosphere during this episode.
This will keep the low, dreary cloud cover intact for most of Sunday. While a peek or two of brief sunlight is possible, don’t hold your breath for any extended sunshine. Highs on Sunday will once again be in the 40s to near 50.
Monday will follow in Sunday’s footsteps, but there’s a slightly better chance of seeing peeks of sunshine during the day. Highs will be once again in the 40s.
While Tuesday is trending drier as well, a storm system will arrive on Wednesday with a round of heavy rain possible. As of now our severe weather risk with this looks low and most of the potential will likely be confined to areas of the Deep South.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Showers (60%)
HIGH: 50°
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
HIGH: 50°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.