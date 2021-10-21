Tired of the cloudy, cool, drizzly weather that we had on Friday? There is some relief on the way, but then our weather becomes more active.
We’ll start Saturday with clearer skies in the morning and chilly low temperatures in the 40s. By Saturday afternoon we’ll have a few clouds and perhaps an isolated shower or two in select spots, but for the most part it’ll be a drier, warmer day in the 60s. Shower chances will rise Saturday night as a warm front approaches.
For Sunday that warm front will fire off scattered showers and thunderstorms earlier in the day. We’ll keep an eye out for a stronger storm or two in Southern Indiana, but the bulk of any severe weather threat will be well to our west. Quite a bit of dry time is likely later in the day Sunday, helping to propel our high temperatures back into the 70s behind the warm front.
Monday is a stormier day as the cold front attached to the system that drove Sunday’s warm front through the region arrives. These storms look most likely early in the day, so keep wet roads in mind for your Monday morning commute. The earlier timing will also help prevent stronger storms. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s by the afternoon.
We’ll keep an eye out for another round of storms by mid next week, one that will likely take our temperatures back down into the 60s for highs before next weekend.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
Isolated showers (20%)
HIGH: 68°
SUNDAY
Scattered thunderstorms (40%)
HIGH: 74°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.