Calmer weather is back just in time for the weekend! Calmer weather doesn’t necessarily mean warmer weather is back just yet, unfortunately.
Saturday will start out on a cold note with morning lows in the 20s. Despite the sunshine during the afternoon, highs will only make it into the 40s. It’ll be one of those days that looks very nice, but the coat will still be needed if you’re headed out and about.
Sunday morning starts out in a similar fashion, but lows closer to urban areas will not to drop below 30 degrees. A more stark difference compared to Saturday morning, however, will be the cloud cover for the first half of the day.
The clouds will be triggered by a system developing near the Carolina coast, sending rain and snow into the mountains of Appalachia and clouds all the way into Indiana. Those clouds will break up during the afternoon, allowing for highs on Sunday to get into the lower 50s.
The next workweek promises to be another weather rollercoaster. Monday will be one of the calmest days of the week with a few clouds and 50s, but by Tuesday evening we’re rolling back into another period of rain and wind with our next system moving in.
Wednesday looks a little bit drier, but temperatures surging into the 60s by the afternoon will make a real impression on us. That’ll set the stage for the week’s final round of rain on Thursday that could contain some stronger thunderstorms.
