This is not a “washout” of a weekend, but there are some fairly high storm chances to keep in mind as we head toward the second half of it.
We’ll start out on a typical summer-like note on Saturday as temperatures soar well into the 80s under a partly sunny sky. There is a small pop-up downpour chance Saturday afternoon but that’s something we’re pretty used to this time of year.
Sunday is the wetter day of the weekend thanks to an area of low pressure and an attached cold front diving in from the Upper Midwest. It appears as of now that there will be some rain around the region as early as Sunday morning, with a refiring of storm activity during the afternoon as the cold front slides through with the heating of the day.
A few storms during the afternoon could be on the strong side, but the overall severe weather chance looks pretty low with this setup. Highs on Sunday will be held down into the upper 70s to mid 80s depending on the exact rain timing.
Early next week’s forecast is looking drier per the latest weather data, all thanks to Sunday’s system trending faster than once thought.
This means that Monday’s rain chance is on the decrease, though it’s not down to zero just yet. With high pressure in control behind the cold front early next week, the rest of next week is looking fairly dry, less humid, and a touch cooler than normal.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
Isolated PM storm (20%)
HIGH: 90°
SUNDAY
Thunderstorms (70%)
HIGH: 84°
